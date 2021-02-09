Watch Live: Plane crashes into a building in Farmington

The site of the crash is near Robertson Airport

FARMINGTON, Conn. — A plane crashed into a building in Farmington Thursday morning.

The Farmington Police department said in a tweet that they were responding to the crash into a building at 11 Hyde Road.

Caleb Vaichaus, an employee at Image First, a nearby business heard a loud explosion and ran outside. "I saw black billows of smoke. I could see flames coming up from Trumpf Manufacturing and as I got closer, I got pieces of fuselage, metal strewn throughout Farmington Avenue.'

UConn Health told FOX61 News that they have received no victims from the plane crash scene.

On scene in #farmington #breaking where a plane has crashed into the Trumpf Manufacturing Building. Will update as news continues to unfold... @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Aan6YbflXj — Jimmy Altman (@JimmyAltman) September 2, 2021

The flames were extremely hot and got bigger. I couldn’t see any movement inside."

There are believed to be injuries on the ground.

A number of emergency responders are on the scene.

Police ask that people avoid the scene so emergency crews could evacuate the immediate area.

This is a developing story.

BREAKING: plane into a building in Farmington @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/ooBfCXyWHT — Ryan Bernat 🎥 (@RyanBernat) September 2, 2021

67-year-old Donald Eckberg of Burlington died in 2018 after the plane he was piloting crashed in Plainville. Eckberg was flying his experimental Rutan Defiant model kit airplane.

A small plane crashed in the same area in 2017, one person had minor injuries. The plane was a 1981 single engine Cessna 172 model owned by Interstate Aviation Inc., which is run out of Robertson Airport. The pilot, Manfred Forst, was transported to The Hospital of Central CT with what appeared to be minor injuries

