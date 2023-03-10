Over $1B to go toward state transportation improvements

The announcement by Gov. Lamont's office highlighted key projects that the funding will go toward, including wrong-way driving alert technology.

CONNECTICUT, USA — More than $1.1 billion in state funding will go toward improving the state's transportation system, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday.

Lamont is chairman of the State Bond Commission and will determine which projects get on the agenda for approval. Lamont said he would prioritize transportation projects at Friday's meeting.

In a statement, Lamont said that the funding will bring upgrades to various improvements across the state's transportation network. That includes rods, bridges, and public transit.

"Notably, it will support our ongoing goal of putting the infrastructure in place that will help reduce travel times between New Haven and New York," said Lamont. "By leveraging all federal dollars available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we can bring significant improvements to our state’s transportation system while lessening the burden on Connecticut taxpayers.”

The funding includes more than $666 million for public transportation and over $300 million for roads and bridges.

Some projects approved include:

Northeast Corridor match program: Over $398 million will go toward 13 projects that will upgrade the outdated passenger rail infrastructure and improve transit efficiency, speed, and capacity. This allocation will provide a match up to $2.1 billion in matching federal funding.

Installation of advanced wrong-way driving technology: Part of the state's ongoing efforts to mitigate the risk of wrong-way driving, over $12 million will support the implementation of wrong-way driver detection systems. These systems will be at 70 high-risk locations across the state and will alert drivers of incorrect directions by flashing red lights. State police will also be notified in real-time through special alerts.

Fix-it-first bridge repair: This project will take $98 million for rehabilitation, reconstruction, repair, or replacement of bridges on state highways, matching $40 million in federal funds. Some of the projects under this include replacing the bridge carrying I-91 over a brook and five bridges that carry Route 72 through New Britain and Plainville.

New Haven Union Station improvements: There will be three enhancements to the station that will cost $15 million. Those enhancements include a new multimodal hub, a parking structure, and a rental car facility in the West Lot, and the realignment of Union Avenue near Union Station to help traffic.

State, local bridge program improvements: Over $7 million will be put towards grants to help local bridge projects across the state, which will be matched by $7.1 million in local funds. Some of these bridge projects include Covey Road over Bunnell Brook in Burlington, Humphrey Street over Mill River in New Haven and Pleasant Valley Road over Podunk River in Windsor.

Other projects were also announced with the funding and you can read more details here.

“This funding is setting the stage for the next ten years of needed projects that will transform our infrastructure with improved roads and bridges and a robust multimodal transportation network that is accessible to everyone," said state Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto.

Eucalitto continued stating that the funds ensure residents will see an increase in projects that will improve transportation access, safety and reliability, and quality of life.

