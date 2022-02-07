3 children, woman found dead at Vadnais Lake

Police confirmed during a press conference on Saturday that all three children and a woman were recovered from the lake.

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — The bodies of three children and a woman, who law enforcement officials believe to be their mother, were recovered from Vadnais Lake in Vadnais Heights, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

In a press release, officials with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said they're investigating the incident as a possible triple murder-suicide.

An official with the Maplewood Police Department said at around 4 p.m. Friday, officers were called to Vadnais Lake on a report of a possible murder-suicide. When officials arrived, they began searching in and around the lake.

Police confirmed one of the children's bodies was recovered Friday night, and they were continuing to search the area for two other juveniles and a woman, who they believe to be the children's mother.

On Saturday morning, officials from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KARE 11 that a second child, a boy, was recovered at about midnight.

Just after noon on Saturday, Ramsey County Undersheriff Mike Martin held a press conference on the shores of the lake to announce that they recovered the third child's body and the woman's body. The body of the third child was found at about 10:40 a.m. and the body of the woman was recovered at about 11 a.m. Saturday.

Martin added that two boys and a girl were recovered and they were young, but could not add more until the Ramsey County Medical Examiner determines the manner and cause of each of the deaths.

Police pinged the woman's cell phone location during the search, according to Martin, which led the search to Vadnais Lake where her car was found.

Ramsey County Water Patrol Commander Eric Bradt said about 20 law enforcement officers, not including the fire and EMS crews, were a part of the search.

"I've been doing this for 30 years as a cop, and water patrol for most of it, and this was one of the more difficult ones," he said.

Police say the search is believed to be connected to a death investigation involving a possible suicide earlier in the day.

During Saturday's press conference, Undersheriff Mike Martin reiterated that they believe the two incidents are related, but could not comment on the possible suicide since it was under Maplewood police's jurisdiction.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is gathered.

