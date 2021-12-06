1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven

The car hit the median and then swerved and hit the barriers in the right side of the highway

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — One person was killed and another injured in a crash Sunday evening on Interstate 95 at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge.

Connecticut State Police said Yolanda Ecton, 42, of New Haven was killed in the crash. The car she was driving was traveling on I-95 southbound approximately 1/10 of a mile south of Exit 50.

Police said she hit the median and then swerved and hit the barriers in the right side of the highway according to police. Ecton died at the scene. She would have been 43 on Thursday.

A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Trooper Jackson #1422 at Troop G.

