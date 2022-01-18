1 dead, 2 wounded in Hartford shooting

Incident happened on Mather Street.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police have confirmed that one person has died and two people were wounded Tuesday afternoon on Mather Street.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.