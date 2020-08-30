1 dead in overnight crash in East Hartford

Highway closed for hours

An Old Lyme man died from his injuries after a crash early Sunday morning.

Robert Provera, 41, of Old Lyme, died at the hospital.

Connecticut State Police said around 1:45 am. Provera was traveling west on Rt. 2 when he lost control of his car in the area of the exit ramp for Exit 5B. The car smashed through the guard rail, went across the ramp and the wire rope guide and hit a tree.

The highway was closed for several hours.