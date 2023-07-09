Manchester man killed in motorcycle crash in Vernon

Cameron Blake, 21, was the only person involved in the crash.

VERNON, Conn. — One person is dead after a crash Saturday evening.

The motorcyclist died after hitting a guardrail last night on Tunnel Road and South Frontage Road. The man has been identified as Cameron Blake, 21, of Manchester.

Police responded around 11:09 p.m. and are investigating. When they arrived, police said they located a heavily damaged motorcycle in the road. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Blake was found laying off the roadway with significant injuries. He was taken by Vernon EMS to Rockville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Vernon Police with the assistance of Metro Traffic Services are investigating the crash. This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon Police Department at 860-872-9126.

