1 killed in Winchester crash

Car hit building

WINCHESTER, Connecticut — An 87-year-old woman died after her car hit a building Monday.

Police said, shortly after 11am, they were called to a crash at the intersection of Bridge Street and Willow Street. The vehicle hit the building located at 10 Bridge Street.

When they arrived the driver of the car was unresponsive and CPR and other life saving measures was immediately given. The driver was alone in the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police identified her as Doris Marino, 87, Winsted. They said she was driving a gray 2012 Nissan Sentra.

Police said the building at 10 Bridge Street sustained minimal and no apparent structural damage. The State Medical Examiner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. The Connecticut State Police Accident Investigation Team was requested to the scene to assist with the investigation.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Connecticut State Police Accident Investigation Team and the Winchester Police Department. If anyone witnessed the accident, please contact Officer Twombly of the Winchester Police Department 860-372-2721.