Victim shot in the leg

MERIDEN, Conn. — An argument between male pedestrian in his 20s and person in vehicle ended in the pedestrian being shot in the leg.

Police said a suspect in a vehicle got into an argument with a pedestrian about 1:15 pm and fired twice, striking the victim once in the leg at Sherman Ave and Warren Street in Meriden.

Police said the victim taken to hospital. At the time, he was conscious and able to talk to officers.