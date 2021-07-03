10 displaced after second alarm fire in Hartford

No civilians or firemen reported injuries

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Fire Department put out a second alarm fire at a Baltimore street home earlier today.

Hartford Fire Department said eight adults and two children were displaced and the fire department's Special Services Unit is working with American Red Cross to assist them.

The three family home was located in the Upper Albany neighborhood.

The fire department said responded to a call at around 9am this morning and they were able to quickly extinguish the fire and there are no reported injuries at this time.

The fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.

