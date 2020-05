The fire happened at 220 Westland Street on Thursday evening.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Firefighters responded to a fire on Westland Street Thursday evening.

Everyone inside the building was able to get out safely, but the building itself was a total loss. Firefighters told FOX61 the building is uninhabitable.

Two families -six adults and four kids - were displaced as a result of the blaze. Hartford Fire Department and the Red Cross is helping the families find shelter.