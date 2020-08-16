"1000 Women March" in Hartford calls attention to women's issues, celebrates sisterhood

Mothers, daughters, and sisters shared their stories of with sexism, racism, and other challenges, hoping to inspire others to also speak out.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Queen Sistahs, a group made up of several community organizations, led a women's march in Hartford Saturday morning.

The goal was to bring women together from all over the state so that their voices could be louder.

"We're coming together, we're standing together loud. Speaking against the patriarchy, speaking against oppression, speaking

against all of the barriers that are trying to hold us down and keep us quiet because we can't afford to do that," said Jaslyn Carpenter, one of the organizers.

They marched from the Harriet Beecher Stowe house to the state capitol, to show the power of sisterhood.

"It's a strength like no other," said Carpenter. "Women, from different areas from different groups from different ideas and different ways of life, we all are one and we all can come together," she said.

Mothers, daughters, sisters, all shared their own stories of dealing with sexism, racism, and other challenges in hopes of inspiring other to speak out as well. As well as the hope of inspiring change.

"I have no choice but to speak up, to show up, to stand up, and to use my voice," said Keren Prescott, of Power Up Manchester.

A lesson that's important no matter how young you may be. Nine-year-old Jacoby Dorsey, visiting from Virginia, was at the march with his grandmother.

"I'm here to support women, my mom and my grandma, because my mom she works at a hospital," he said.

Nine-year-old Mariah Cubano of New Britain was there with her mother and brother.

"It feels good to me because I'm a girl and there's going to be a lot of girls. I have six brothers, and I'm the only girl," she said.

She and her brother Tyshawn are no strangers to using their voices though. They spent their summer raising money for their "Black Characters Matter Project" to buy books for their school that feature people of color. They wanted to see themselves represented and share their own lesson about loving yourself.

Mariah recited a poem at the rally, that she wrote herself with help from her mom: