10,000 days of coffee in Middletown

Klekolo World Coffee celebrates 27+ years of serving up coffee and community.

Klekolo World Coffee opened on Court Street in Middletown in 1994. Every day, they list their "Coffees of the Day" on a blackboard hung over the counter. The board includes a running total of how many days they’ve been providing the brown nectar-of-the-gods to the local populace. And when social media came along, they shared the day's chalk-written menu with a photo, usually with a customer or barista or local animal highlighting the board, with a message saying "8,439 days of love" or "9,967 days of explaining that dark roasts don't have more caffeine."

And it's more than a place to get the best coffee. People from Middletown's City Hall, local police, Wesleyan students and professors all mix and often get to know each other. The walls feature a monthly rotation of local artists' work, crafters sell their wares, and it's a regular venue for local musicians.

Klekolo is open seven days a week, rarely closing for snowstorms, hurricanes, or pandemics. (Hurricane Irene knocked out power for a few days.)

On Friday, Klekolo's blackboard reached 10,000 days, a milestone that was celebrated with a proclamation from the Mayor's office.