11 displaced after two-alarm fire burned at Ellington home

According to officials, no one was at the Porter Road Saturday home at the time of the fire.

ELLINGTON, Conn. — Firefighters responded to Porter Road Saturday afternoon for reports of a structure fire.

Officials say a neighbor of the residence notice the fire as they were passing by and called 911. Shortly after, it was upgraded to a two-alarm.

Upon arrival, units located a fully involved house fire and requested mutual aid from surrounding towns.

To assist Ellington FD, crews from Crystal Lake, Broad Brook, Somers, Tolland and West Stafford responded.

Tankers were needed on scene due to a poor water source in the area, Ellington's fire chief told FOX61.

According to a release, no one was home at the time of the fire.

However, officials determined 11 residents have been displaced.

Officials said weather conditions made the fire extremely hard to attack.