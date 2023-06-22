11-year-old takes car for a ride with friend: Trumbull police say

Police said they had attracted attention by speeding through neighborhoods in the area.

TRUMBULL, Conn — An 11-year-old and his ten-year-old friend were charged Thursday after police said they took a car and were speeding through town.

Trumbull officers received reports of a speeding car near the center of town. When officers located the car driving erratically on White Plains Road, the driver attempted to flee into a nearby parking lot.

When the car was stopped, officers found the driver was an 11-year-old Trumbull boy with his ten-year-old passenger friend inside. The two had taken the car from a family residence in town and had attracted attention by speeding through neighborhoods in the area.

Both boys were charged with Taking a Motor Vehicle Without the Owner’s Permission, as well as Reckless Operation, Engaging in Pursuit, and Operating Without a License added for the driver. Both boys were released to the custody of their mothers on a Promise-To-Appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court on July 5.

