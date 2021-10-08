12 newly-hired state employees fired for not complying with vaccine mandate: Lamont

Gov. Ned Lamont's office said the administration has been clear about the consequences.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A dozen newly hired Connecticut state employees have lost their jobs after refusing to comply with Gov. Ned Lamont’s order to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.

The Democratic governor’s spokesperson said Friday that number is expected to grow.

He said the administration “has been clear about the consequences” of not complying with Lamont’s mandate announced on Aug. 19, stressing that the the governor did not want to see people face termination.

The 12 staff members were still in their six-month probationary period.

Therefore, they didn’t have the same job protections as more veteran state employees who are intentionally non-compliant with Lamont’s order.

