Have you seen her? 12-year-old missing in Waterbury

Jalynn Diaz left her Bradley Avenue home sometime after midnight.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old.

They responded to an address on Bradley Avenue at 7:42 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a missing juvenile identified as Jalynn Diaz.

Jalynn had last seen at home about midnight. Jalynn left home during the night.

Police conducted an extensive search throughout the surrounding neighborhoods and other locations Jalynn may have gone to but officers did not locate her or develop any additional leads.

Jalynn Diaz is a 12-year-old, Black female, stands 5' 7" tall, and weighs 140 pounds. She has long black hair worn in a ponytail and brown eyes.

She is possibly wearing a dark color “Fatigue” style coat.