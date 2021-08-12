13-year-old arrested in connection with online threats made against Hamden schools

The juvenile was charged with threatening and breach of peace. He is scheduled to appear before a judge on December 20.

HAMDEN, Conn. — As students and staff return to classes in Hamden Wednesday following online threats to multiple schools, police announced that an arrest was made in the investigation.

A 13-year-old male, who attends Hamden Middle School, was arrested and charged in connection with the Instagram threats, according to a release.

The juvenile was charged with threatening and breach of peace. He is scheduled to appear before a judge on December 20.

Within the last week, the threats made against Hamden High and Hamden Middle School forced classes to be canceled as a precaution.

Mayor Lauren Garrett said she hopes the arrest provides a measure of relief and helps to increase confidence in our school's safety, and the safety of our teachers, students, and support staff.

"This has been a trying time for our community. I would urge that we continue to provide mental and emotional support to all those in need," Garrett added.

The mayor, along with Superintendent Jodi Goeler, thanked the Hamden police for their efforts in keeping the schools safe and secure places for learning.

"I am grateful their thorough investigation led to an arrest. The District will follow all appropriate protocols related to discipline for this threat and disruption to our school community," Goeler said.

The school district, police, and town are implementing new safety measures.

The new safety measures include an extra school resource officer, a higher police presence near the school, more cameras and metal detectors.

At first, staff will use hand-held wands and perform bag checks. School officials also want stand-alone metal detectors placed at the school’s entrance within two weeks.

