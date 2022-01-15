13-year-old Hartford student who came into contact with fentanyl has died, officials say

Officials say he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday at 5:35 p.m.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Officials say the 13 year old who came into contact with fentanyl on Thursday has succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Hartford Police say that the male juvenile was pronounced deceased at approximately 5:35 p.m.

Officials say they responded to The Sports and Medical Sciences Academy on Thursday on a report of an unconscious male juvenile. CPR was administered and he was taken into the hospital on Thursday where he was listed in guarded condition.

Police say evidence of narcotics was located near the juvenile and later tests revealed the presence of fentanyl.

Two other juveniles were transported to the hospital after complaints of dizziness but were later released.

The school was placed into "Code Yellow" which meant a shelter in place order for students.

Officials say that multiple drug detecting dogs were deployed to do another sweep of the school and the students were dismissed at 3:00 p.m. without any further issues.

Officials say 40 bags of fentanyl were found.

Mayor Bronin issued a statement following the juvenile's death:

“Our city grieves for this child lost, for his loved ones, his friends, his teachers, and the entire SMSA family. We still have much to learn about the circumstances of this tragedy, and about how a child had access to such a shocking quantity of such deadly drugs, and our police dept will continue their investigation and seek to hold accountable the adults who ultimately are responsible for this child’s death. In the meantime, our prayers are with everyone touched by this loss, and we will do everything we can to support the SMSA community.”

This incident is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This is developing. Check back for updates.

