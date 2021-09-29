x
14-year-old stabbed to death in Waterbury, man charged with murder: police

27-year-old Jeimy Cintron, of Waterbury stabbed the victim in the chest area, according to police. He is being held on a $3 million bond.
Credit: Waterbury PD
Jeimy Cintron

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 14-year-old has died and a man is behind bars after a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Waterbury PD responded to the area of Colonial Avenue shortly after 1:30 p.m. for reports of an assault with a knife that involved a 14-year-old male.

The teen was located and transported to an area hospital for further treatment. Officers immediately arrested a suspect on scene.

The man responsible was identified as 27-year-old Jeimy Cintron, of Waterbury.


Jeimy Cintron

According to a release, a verbal and physical altercation occurred between the victim and Cintron prior to the fatal stabbing.

During the physical altercation, Cintron stabbed the victim in the chest area, police said.

Cintron has been charged with murder and is being held on a $3 million bond.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.

