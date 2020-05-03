15 people displaced after fire at home above Blue Hills Cafe in Hartford

The Red Cross is helping two families: eight adults and seven children.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Officials are investigating the cause of a 2-alarm fire that broke out Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire at approximately 9:15 a.m.

According to the Hartford Fire Department, it started in the second-floor home above the Blue Hills Cafe which is located on the first floor of the building on Albany Avenue.

The fire spread because of where it was located and wind played a factor when battling it, officials said.

FOX61's Lissette Nunez reporting from the scene, says firefighters have used chainsaws to cut the roof open.

Deputy Chief James York tells FOX61, there were initial reports that a person was trapped, but upon their arrival, everyone was able to evacuate.

At least five people were on the second floor when it broke out.

According to the American Red Cross, 15 people were displaced and being helped by the organization.

That included: two families -- eight adults and seven children.

Two people were taken to the hospital. It is unclear at this time what injuries they will be treated for.

Firefighters were able to rescue a pair of turtles from the burning home.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.