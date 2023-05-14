15-year-old bicyclist facing serious injuries after striking car: Meriden Police

At around 3:15 p.m., police said they responded to a report of a car versus bicyclist in the area of Oregon Road near Brownstone Ridge.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A 15-year-old was transported by LifeStar with serious injuries after striking a car while riding his bike Sunday afternoon.

When police arrived at the scene, it appeared that a 15-year-old had been traveling down Brownstone Ridge on a bike, entered the intersection of Oregon Road, and struck a car.

This case is being actively investigated by members of the Meriden Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit. If anyone has any information regarding this incident please call Sergeant Lacerda at 203-630-6125.

