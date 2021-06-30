x
15-year-old found pinned under a car in Cheshire: Police

Police say the teenager was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash happened in the area of Tucker Road and Mixville Road.
CHESHIRE, Conn. — Police say a 15-year-old was found pinned under a car Tuesday evening in the area of Tucker Road and Mixville Road. 

The teenager was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say they responded to the scene on calls of a crash involving a car and motorcycle. 

Police are investigating the scene and the area of Mixville Road and Tucker Road will be closed for several hours. 

