15-year-old shot at Danbury Fair Mall in stable condition: police

Official said the teen was shot in the upper chest area. The suspect remains at large and is urged to turn himself in.

DANBURY, Conn. — The teenager who was shot at the Danbury Fair Mall Wednesday night is recovering and in stable condition, as police continue searching for the suspect who remains at large.

Danbury police and Connecticut State Police both responded to the mall around 7 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired inside the mall. The mall was immediately put into lockdown.

Officials initially identified the victim as a 16-year-old girl, but on Thursday confirmed she is 15.

According to police, the 15-year-old was shot in the upper chest area and was conscious and alert on scene.

She was taken to Danbury Hospital before being transferred to Children’s Hospital.

**Danbury Mall shooting update**

Danbury Police Chief Ridenhour's statementhttps://t.co/VJIDCnKFyw — DanburyPoliceDept (@Danbury_PD) August 12, 2021

Officials believe at least eight people were involved in an altercation and one person fired a gun.

Police determined the female victim was with that group. However, it is unclear at this time if she was the target.

It is believed a suspect who was carrying a hammer may have been the intended target

The suspects ran from the mall and police said they had video of the possible suspects leaving the building. Officials identified one as a dark-skinned male, possibly a teen, thin build, with shoulder length locs.

He remains at large and is urged to turn himself in.

