15-year-old girl struck by a car in Manchester has died: police

The incident is still under further investigation.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A 15-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle in Manchester on Tuesday has died, police said.

Emergency personnel was dispatched to New State Road, in the area of Hilliard St., around 5:37 p.m. Tuesday of a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

A 15-year-old girl was found in the roadway suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center. She died from her injuries on Friday.

Police said the vehicle that had struck the teen was driving north on New State Road and had been found a short distance from the initial crash scene. Police identified the driver as an 81-year-old Manchester man and he was uninjured. The driver is cooperating with the investigation, according to officials.

The details of this incident are still under investigation and the investigation is expected to take a long time to complete, police said.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

