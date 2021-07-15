16 beautification projects slated throughout Hartford

One project, at Marcus Garvey Place in the Blue Hills neighborhood, will involve clean-up and gardening to create a space where community members can socialize.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As part of the Love Your Block Hartford initiative, 16 beautification projects throughout the city will be led by community members.

It's the third year of the initiative, which is funded by the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving. This round of projects will cost $35 thousand. The projects range from clean-up efforts to art gardens, to tree plantings, in neighborhoods all around Hartford.

One project, at Marcus Garvey Place in the Blue Hills neighborhood, will involve clean-up and gardening to create a space where community members can socialize.

All of the projects are submitted by community members and led by them as well.

"As we as a community recover from this long hard year its exciting to be able to get back to partnerships and projects like this where we partner with our community to lift up our community, to beautify spaces, to show a little more love to those spaces that need it and that's a big part of lifting our community as a whole in the wake of this pandemic," said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

The project at Marcus Garvey Place is set to be completed by July 24th.

To learn more about Love Your Block Hartford and for volunteer opportunities, you can visit their Facebook page, here.

