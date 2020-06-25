x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

local

16-year-old boy on dirt bike injured in hit-and-run crash, Glastonbury PD looking for driver and information

According to officials, just before 12:15 p.m., a 16-year-old boy riding a dirt bike collided with a station wagon on Griswold Street near House Street.
Credit: Glastonbury PD
Police are investigating whether this station wagon is connected to the hit-and-run crash that injured a 16-year-old boy.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Police are looking for people to come forward with information regarding a hit-and-run that occurred Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, just before 12:15 p.m., a 16-year-old boy riding a dirt bike collided with a station wagon on Griswold Street near House Street.

The boy sustained a serious injury to his leg.

Police said the station wagon fled the scene.

After that vehicle was located nearby on Bates Lane shortly after, the driver ran from responding officers.

Officials are investigating whether the station wagon pictured below is connected to the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, recognizes the vehicle or driver, is asked to call Ofc. Sharov at 860-633-8301.

Post by GlastonburyPoliceDepartment.