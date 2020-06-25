16-year-old boy on dirt bike injured in hit-and-run crash, Glastonbury PD looking for driver and information

According to officials, just before 12:15 p.m., a 16-year-old boy riding a dirt bike collided with a station wagon on Griswold Street near House Street.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Police are looking for people to come forward with information regarding a hit-and-run that occurred Thursday afternoon.

The boy sustained a serious injury to his leg.

Police said the station wagon fled the scene.

After that vehicle was located nearby on Bates Lane shortly after, the driver ran from responding officers.

Officials are investigating whether the station wagon pictured below is connected to the crash.