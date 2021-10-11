x
16-year-old girl hospitalized after shooting, crash in Hartford: police

Officials said the victim was shot while in a vehicle on Park Street. That vehicle fled from the gunfire and was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Hazel Street
Hartford police

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 16-year-old female on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a local hospital shortly after 3 p.m. after receiving a report that a victim arrived to be treated for a gunshot wound.

It was determined that the victim, a 16-year-old girl, was shot while in a vehicle on Park Street, police said.

According to officials, that vehicle fled from the gunfire and later involved in a motor vehicle accident on Hazel Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she is currently listed in stable condition.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

