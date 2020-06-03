17 people displaced, firefighter injured after fire spreads to 3 homes in New Haven

Officials say the fire spread to two additional homes, however smoke detectors were working and families were able to evacuate.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Firefighters have contained a structure fire, but 17 people are now displaced and one firefighter was transported for evaluation after a fire broke out in a Sheffield Avenue home Friday morning.

New Haven fire responded to the scene just before 4 a.m.

According to New Haven Fire Chief John Alston, the fire spread to two additional houses, however smoke detectors were working and all families were able to evacuate.

The firefighter was seen being taken away on a stretcher, but officials say he is expected to be okay.

Chief Alston also says power was killed on Sheffield Avenue due to a downed wire that split open.

It has not yet been determined when power will be restored.