Teenager dead, 2 others injured following Mansfield crash

MANSFIELD, Conn. — State police say a 17-year-old passed away following a car crash in Mansfield Monday afternoon.

The teen whose identification has not yet been released is a Willington resident. Two other passengers were taken to a nearby hospital to treat minor injuries.

State police say the crash happened on Mansfield City Road around 2:45 p.m. According to officials the car ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.