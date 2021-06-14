x
Teenager dead, 2 others injured following Mansfield crash

MANSFIELD, Conn. — State police say a 17-year-old passed away following a car crash in Mansfield Monday afternoon. 

The teen whose identification has not yet been released is a Willington resident. Two other passengers were taken to a nearby hospital to treat minor injuries. 

State police say the crash happened on Mansfield City Road around 2:45 p.m. According to officials the car ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree. 

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact Trooper Cormier at 860-896-3200.