17-year-old falls from cliff at Gillette Castle State Park

The boy was transported to Connecticut Children's Hospital with facial injuries and is in stable condition.

EAST HADDAM, Conn. — A teenager was transported to Connecticut Children's Hospital after falling from a cliff at Gillette Castle State Park into the Connecticut River.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the boy has facial injuries and is in stable condition.

DEEP EnCon Police, East Haddam Police Department, and Chester Fire Department all responded to the call, and were able to recover him from the river.

EnCon Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

