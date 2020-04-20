18 state parks reach capacity over the weekend

Several times during this quarantine, Sleeping Giant State Park has had to close after their lot has hit capacity

ENFIELD, Conn. — It was another busy weekend at state parks across the state. Eighteen parks were closed after their parking lots hit capacity. Now DEEP has a few reminders for people before they hit the trails.

Sleeping Giant State Park is arguably the most popular hiking spot in the state. Several times during this quarantine they’ve had to close after their lot has hit capacity early in the day.

DEEP is trying to avoid situations like this during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s why they’ve posted signs at every state park and are encouraging people to visit some of the less popular parks.

“We are encouraging everyone to test out some parks that may be less familiar, maybe some of the less popular state parks. Also, our parks are open for solitary enjoyment, so come by yourself or come with the people in your immediate household. We’re looking for everyone to limit their groups to five people,” said DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes.

DEEP is reminding everyone they have over 100 parks or outdoor recreation areas that you can visit.

“If there’s a really popular place you want to go to think about going on an off day or off hours. If you’re thinking about going between the hours of 12 and four that’s when everyone is going to those major locations, so we would encourage everyone to mix it up a little bit,” said Eric Hammerling Executive Director, Connecticut Forest and Park Association.