19-year-old dies after being struck by two-cars in Stamford

The victim was riding his bike.

STAMFORD, Conn. — A teenager struck by a car has died in Stamford.

Police responded to a 911 call on Friday at 34 Harvard Ave around 10:27 PM.

Officials say a 19-year-old male was riding his bicycle when a 2005 Cadillac struck him, causing the teenager to be thrown onto the roadway.

The driver was identified as a 46-year-old Bethany resident.

Authorities say that after the initial impact, the bicyclist was then struck by a second vehicle, a 2006 Infiniti driven by a 32-year-old Stamford resident.

Police spoke with the Cadillac driver, who stayed at the scene. The driver of the Infinity ended up leaving but was later found and interrogated. At this time, the investigation remains open, and no charges have been filed.

The bicyclist was brought to Stamford Emergency Medical Services with life-threatening injuries, but after medical staff's efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.