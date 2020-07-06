19-yr-old drowns in Farmington River

Crews were called in around 1:30pm

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Emergency crews recovered the body of a 19-year-old Waterbury man who drowned in the Farmington River Sunday afternoon.

Officials said they were called at 1:40 pm to the scene for the report of a man who had been underwater for several minutes.

Officers from the Farmington Police Department along with the Farmington Fire Department, Tunxis Hose Fire Department, and AMR ambulance responded to assist in the water rescue.

The Waterbury resident was last seen going under the water in the Farmington River about 20 feet from shore, according to witnesses and friends.