Gov. Lamont, Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz to host 19th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Connecticut

Family members of victims who were killed will participate in the Memorial Ceremony being held at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport.

HARTFORD, Conn. — On Thursday, the State of Connecticut will commemorate the lives lost in the four coordinated terrorist attacks against the United States on September 11, 2001.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks 19 years ago, including 162 with ties to Connecticut.

Gov. Lamont and Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz will host the state's annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport.

According to officials, family members of victims who were killed will participate in the ceremony.

The names of those 162 victims connected to the state will also be read aloud.

With concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, attendees are required to wear face coverings and keep at least a six-foot distance from others.

Connecticut's official memorial honoring the victims of the 9/11 attacks is located on a peninsula at the state park.

Officials say on a clear day, the Manhattan skyline can be viewed across Long Island Soundfrom that spot.

"It features a memorial engraved with the names of the people with ties to Connecticut who lost their lives," Gov. Lamont's said in a release. "In the months following the attacks, the state park was chosen as the site for the memorial because it is the location in its immediate aftermath where many people gathered to observe the devastation on Lower Manhattan across the Sound. The site was also used by the Connecticut National Guard as a staging area for Connecticut’s relief efforts to New York City in the days immediately following the attacks."