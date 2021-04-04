2-alarm fire at Bridgeport barbershop

The fire broke out about 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Turning Heads.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. —

A local barbershop had to be evacuated on Saturday when fire broke out in the building. The Bridgeport Fire Department says units responded the structure fire at 1180 Madison Ave, the Turning Heads Barbershop, at 12:30 Saturday afternoon.

The first unit confirmed a fire, and a second alarm was struck for additional personnel.

Everyone inside the barbershop was safely outside when firefighters arrived. United Illuminating was called to secure power to the building. No injuries occurred.