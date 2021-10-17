2-alarm fire at Hartford apartment building

Same building on Wethersfield Avenue was scene of arson fire in 2019

HARTFORD, Conn. — Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire at an apartment building at 820 Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford. The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. The second alarm was struck immediately upon arrival.

FOX61's Gaby Molina reports that two civilians and Hartford police officers ran into the first floor to rescue people inside.

Around 7:15 p.m. the fire was called under control. Multiple ambulances were at the scene, but there is no official word on injuries yet.

This same apartment building was the scene of a major fire in March of 2019 which injured ten people. That fire was determined to be arson, and a woman was arrested and convicted for the crime.