2-alarm fire burns at Bridgeport's P.T. Barnum Apartments

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — An untold number of families have been forced from their homes tonight by a 2-alarm fire, possibly started by illegal fireworks.



The fire started about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in Bulding 8 of the P.T. Barnum Apartments on Bird Street. The building holds approximately 20 units in the building according to fire officials. Everyone made it out safely, but officials are still assessing fire, smoke and water damage to determine how many, if any, residents will be allowed to remain in the building.