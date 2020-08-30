2-alarm fire heavily damages building on Seymour's Main Street

Fire ripped through the 3-story building causing a partial roof collapse, but no injuries were reported.

SEYMOUR, Connecticut — Fire heavily damaged a building on Seymour's Main Street on Saturday, creating dangerous conditions for firefighters and shutting down traffic in the downtown area.



At 12:15 pm, Seymour Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to 149 Main Street for a reported structure fire.

A 2nd alarm was struck due to heavy fire showing and neighboring buildings being threatened, according to the fire department. Multiple additional ladder trucks were requested, and several area departments responded with mutual aid.

Crews had to wait for Eversource to cout power to the 3-story mixed-use building before beginning to fight the fire. Officials say fire was running through all 3 floors, the walls, as well as in the roof area. At one point crews had to back out due to a partial roof collapse, but re-entered and were able to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters remained on scene for hours overhauling and chasing hotspots. Seymour Fire units cleared around 4:30 pm. Seymour Police and the Fire Marshal’s Office will remained on scene. Main Street and other area roads were shut down; as of 7:30 p.m. Main Street had reopened.

The Great Hill Hose Company thanked the many surrounding fire companies from Beacon Falls, Derby, Oxford, Woodbridge, and other towns, and also offered this note:

Special thanks to Strand Theatre for the generosity.