2-alarm fire in New London displaces 5 residents

NEW LONDON, Conn. — At least five people have been displaced following a 2-alarm fire in New London, officials say.

Around 12:30 a.m., fire crews received a smoke report on the 2nd floor of a building at 212 Montauk Avenue. The building consisted of four apartments and two vacant stores on the first floor.

When the first fire units arrived on the scene, they saw fire coming from a 2nd-floor window. Officials said that the fire was upgraded to a 2nd alarm several minutes later due to fire conditions.

The fire was knocked down within 20 minutes, officials said, but crews had to work for over an hour to chase hidden pockets of fire in spaces and the attic.

Officials said no injuries were reported, and one firefighter had to be treated for fire debris in his eye.

The five people displaced are being helped by the Red Cross.