2-alarm fire rips through Waterbury home

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 2-alarm fire in Waterbury left 10 people without a home and 2 firefighters injured Sunday afternoon.

The call for a fire at 65 Pine Street came in shortly after 2 pm. Firefighters found heavy fire on the first and second floors of the multi-family home. Initial reports said people were trapped inside, but firefighters searched the building and found that 9 adults and 1 child had all gotten out safely. Unfortunately, 2 dogs and 2 cats perished in the blaze, which took six engine companies an hour to bring under control.

One firefighter was injured in a fall – he’ll be OK but has been taken off duty until a doctor clears him. A deputy chief dislocated his ankle but was able to put it back in place and stay on the scene.