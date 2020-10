Crews are on scene at 73 Spring Street, where they believe the fire was caused by a burning candle.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Firefighters are battling a working fire that was reported around 7:45 a.m. in New Haven Sunday.

No victims or injuries are reported at this time.

According to officials, all occupants are reportedly out of the home.

Authorities have not released more details about the fire.