2-alarm house fire in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. — Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire on Vance Road in Bristol on Saturday evening.
The first call came in shortly after 5 p.m. according to public safety dispatchers, and a second alarm was later called. By 6:15, the fire in a 2-story residential building was mostly out. No injuries were reported.
Vance Road runs parallel to Route 6, behind the Bristol Plaza that houses Stop & Shop and TJ Maxx.
