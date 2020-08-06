x
2-alarm fire damages home in New Haven's Annex

Initial reports of a person trapped have not been confirmed; so far no injuries reported.
Credit: Griffin Pierson/FOX61

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire in "The Annex" neighborhood of New Haven late Sunday night. 

The first call came in about 10:45 p.m. for the 2-story wood frame structure, which included reports of a person trapped on the second floor.  A 2nd alarm was called about 10 minutes after the first. 

Primary searches of the building did not find anyone inside. Firefighters had knocked down the main body of the fire a few minutes after 11 p.m. according to the department's Twitter account. 

