2-alarm fire damages home in New Haven's Annex

Initial reports of a person trapped have not been confirmed; so far no injuries reported.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire in "The Annex" neighborhood of New Haven late Sunday night.

The first call came in about 10:45 p.m. for the 2-story wood frame structure, which included reports of a person trapped on the second floor. A 2nd alarm was called about 10 minutes after the first.