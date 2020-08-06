2-alarm fire damages home in New Haven's Annex

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire in "The Annex" neighborhood of New Haven late Sunday night.
The first call came in about 10:45 p.m. for the 2-story wood frame structure, which included reports of a person trapped on the second floor. A 2nd alarm was called about 10 minutes after the first.
Primary searches of the building did not find anyone inside. Firefighters had knocked down the main body of the fire a few minutes after 11 p.m. according to the department's Twitter account.