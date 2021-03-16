2 arrested after West Hartford road rage incident leads to gunfire

Arkansas, Florida men charged

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Police arrested two out of state men after a road rage incident lead to gunfire Monday night.

West Hartford Police said at 9:30 PM Monday night, they were called by Connecticut State Police to the area of I-84 East by exit 48 about a road rage incident that occurred in the area of 1445 New Britain Ave. The incident was originally reported to Connecticut State Police via 911.

Police said the victim and suspects were involved in a road rage incident prior to coming to a stop in the area of the Corbins Corner shopping center, where an altercation ensued.

During the altercation, a single gunshot was fired from the suspect vehicle. The vehicles then entered I-84 east where the 911 call was placed. Troopers located the vehicle and it was stopped. No injuries occurred as a result of the gunshot.

Brandon Bottom, 34, of Ozark, Arkansas, was held on $500,000 bond and charged with:

Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm (53-203),

Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree (53a-63),

Discharge of a Firearm from Public Highway (53-204),

Felon in Possession of a Firearm (53a-217c),

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon with a High Capacity Magazine (53a-202w),

Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit (29-35),

Carrying a Firearm Under The Influence (53-206d(a).

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday at 101 Lafayette St in Hartford

Drew Newman, 26, of Lakeland, Florida was held on $250,000 bond. Newman was charged with:

Reckless Driving,

Weapon in a Motor Vehicle,

Felon in Possession of a Firearm,

Breach of Peace

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon with a High Capacity Magazine