2 arrests made in Manchester shooting: Police

Devon Bonds of East Hartford and Lorenzo Thornton of Hartford were arrested in connection to the shooting, according to police.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Manchester police made two arrests on Monday in connection to a shooting that left one person injured on Seaman Circle in late April.

29-year-old Devon Bonds of East Hartford was arrested for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Police said after locating a vehicle connected to him, investigators took Bonds into custody in Middletown. Bonds was charged with assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Police also arrested Lorenzo Thornton, 28, of Hartford. Officers executed a search warrant at 61 Seaman Circle in relation to the shooting, where they located Thornton and placed him under arrest.

Thornton was charged with criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and criminal possession of a firearm. Following the search warrant, Thornton was also charged with theft of a firearm, larceny in the fifth degree, criminal possession of a firearm, and risk of injury to a minor.

Thornton is currently being held on a total of $1 million bond for both cases and appeared in court on Monday.

Bond is currently being held on a $750,000 bond and will appear in court in Manchester on Tuesday.

While two arrests have been made in relation to this shooting, the investigation remains active, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500.

