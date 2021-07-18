2 drivers rescued from burning cars in fiery Shelton crash

There were no passengers in the vehicles

SHELTON, Conn. — Two people were rescued from burning cars early Sunday after a fiery crash.

Shelton police said at 3:45 AM, emergency crews were called to the area of River Road and Trolley Bridge Rd for a crash with injuries involving two cars.

Police said both cars were engulfed in flames upon arrival and the drivers were pulled out of their vehicles. There were no passengers in the vehicles.

The operators were identified as Reyner Rodriguez, 41, of Stratford and Anthony Odice, 29, of Shelton. Both were taken to the hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

The Shelton Police Traffic Division Reconstruction Team is currently investigating this accident. No enforcement action has been taken at this time. Any witnesses or persons with additional information may call the Shelton Police Traffic Division at (203) 924-1544.

