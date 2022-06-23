2 injured in Watertown fire: police

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WATERTOWN, Conn. — Two people were injured in a Watertown fire Thursday afternoon.

At around 4:45 p.m., Watertown police and fire departments responded to the area of Litchfield Road and Judd Farm Road for a structure fire.

The home was found fully engulfed when responders arrived.

Police said Judd Farm Road is closed at Litchfield Road.

The fire was extinguished but responders remained in the area.

The occupants were out of the home, but two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

