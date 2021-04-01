2 injured in New Haven fire

Officials said eight people were left temporarily homeless. The fire started in third story bathroom

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven firefighters were called out Monday to a fire that left eight people homeless.

Emergency crews were called to the three family home at 239 Winthrop Ave. on the corner of Gilbert Street, in New Haven at 10:27 am.

Two sent to the hospital; the person who was in the bathroom and a person from the first floor.