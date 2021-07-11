2 injured in Plainfield trailer fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Two people were injured Saturday as they escaped a trailer fire.

Officials said shortly before 10:30 AM Saturday morning, were called to a well-involved camper fire on Davis Road in Plainfield.

Two people escaped from inside of the camper during the fire and were subsequently transported to an area hospital for injuries related to the incident.

All visible flames were extinguished prior to 11:00 AM. The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation by the Plainfield Fire Marshal’s Office.

